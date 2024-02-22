PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Azhar Ali Lauds Babar Azam’s Humility Despite Achieving Super Stardom

By Ayna Dua | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 12:52 pm

Former cricket captain Azhar Ali has commended Babar Azam for his humility, emphasizing the remarkable character of the world-class batsman.

Azhar Ali, who played under Babar Azam’s leadership, highlighted the down-to-earth demeanor of the former captain in his recent appearance on a TV show. According to Azhar Ali, Babar Azam consistently prioritized the team, showcasing selflessness and a team-first attitude.

Azhar Ali contrasted Babar Azam with other players who, upon achieving success, tend to become arrogant and lose connections with their peers. In contrast, Babar Azam has maintained a friendly and approachable demeanor, treating everyone with kindness.

Azhar Ali underscored that Babar Azam’s nature has remained unchanged despite the highs and lows of his cricketing career, a testament to his genuine and grounded personality. This recognition sheds light on the positive impact Babar Azam has not only as a cricketing sensation but also as a role model for sportsmanship and humility within the cricketing community.

