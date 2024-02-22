Azhar Ali Lauds Babar Azam’s Humility Despite Achieving Super Stardom

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Former cricket captain Azhar Ali has commended Babar Azam for his humility, emphasizing the remarkable character of the world-class batsman.
Azhar Ali, who played under Babar Azam’s leadership, highlighted the down-to-earth demeanor of the former captain in his recent appearance on a TV show. According to Azhar Ali, Babar Azam consistently prioritized the team, showcasing selflessness and a team-first attitude.
Azhar Ali contrasted Babar Azam with other players who, upon achieving success, tend to become arrogant and lose connections with their peers. In contrast, Babar Azam has maintained a friendly and approachable demeanor, treating everyone with kindness.
Azhar Ali underscored that Babar Azam’s nature has remained unchanged despite the highs and lows of his cricketing career, a testament to his genuine and grounded personality. This recognition sheds light on the positive impact Babar Azam has not only as a cricketing sensation but also as a role model for sportsmanship and humility within the cricketing community.
