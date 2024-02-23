PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 23, 2024 | 4:00 pm

Multan Sultans will lock horns with a struggling Peshawar Zalmi side tonight at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League.

The Sultans have had a stellar start to the season, winning three back-to-back matches showcasing that they have a formidable side which can once again reach the final of the PSL. Multan has appeared in the final of all the last three seasons.

Peshawar Zalmi, so far has had a bad start to the campaign, losing both matches against Quetta Gladiators by 16 runs and Karachi Kings by 7 wickets.

Both teams have faced each other 13 times in the PSL and Multan has defeated Zalmi 10 times while the yellow storm has only registered three victories against last year’s finalists.

Multan versus Peshawar will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch. All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK
2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK
3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK
4. myco LINK LINK
5. Begin.Watch LINK

 

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK
2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Shayan Obaid Alexander

