Savage IftiMania and Khushdil Shah Troll Underperforming Haris Rauf [Video]

In a conversation with Iftikhar Ahmed following the encounter between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, Khushdil Shah had a cheeky take on Haris Rauf, smoothly trolling him over his bowling performance.

Shah mentioned that during the chase against Lahore Qalandars, he felt relaxed in the death overs because Rauf’s over was still on the cards.

The all-rounder indicated that hitting the Haris Rauf out of the park would’ve been easier as the Qalandar’s premium bowler is completely out of confidence and leaking a lot of runs recently.

Multan Sultans triumphed over the Qalandars on their home turf by 5 wickets where Iftikhar delivered a match-winning knock in the penultimate over and scored 34 runs off 11 deliveries, smashing Zaman Khan all across the park hitting 3 fours and 2 sixes in one over.

It was a match where Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Their batting lineup wobbled after a good start when they were looking good at 97-1 but lost the momentum after the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen.

Haris Rauf has been struggling consistently in this year’s PSL. He struggled to control the young gun Khawaja Nafay’s immaculate stroke play against Quetta Gladiators and conceded 47 runs with an economy rate of 11.75.

Haris also had a World Cup to forget.

The pacer’s central contract recently got revoked by the Pakistan Cricket Board and it clearly shows that the decision has had a detrimental effect on his performance.

Lahore Qalandars have lost three matches on the trot this season and their chances to qualify for the playoffs are getting slim with every passing game. They will play their next match against arch-rivals Karachi Kings tomorrow at the Gaddafi Stadium.

