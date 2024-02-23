Misbah-ul-Haq Believes Rizwan is Pakistan’s MS Dhoni

Ex-captain Pakistan cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq, compared current national wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan to India’s most successful WK, MS Dhoni, on a discussion with a private television channel.

Misbah said: “At times, MS Dhoni used to utilize his part-time bowlers way better than others utilizing their regular bowlers.”

“The way Rizwan used Khushdil Shah in the previous PSL, I can sense the same quality in him.”

Misbah gave the positive remarks about Rizwan due to Multan Sultans performing well under the right-hand WK.

The right-hand top-order batter captained Pakistan during a turmoil when three of the team’s main players were caught spot-fixing in the United Kingdom.

Misbah took the leadership reins of every format after the 2010 incident and led the country to the Test mace in 2016.

Mohammad Rizwan was sidelined when Babar Azam quit the national captaincy in 2023. Many experts thought that Rizwan should be given the white-ball captaincy, but it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who was awarded the T20I leadership.

Multiple ex-cricketers have started to recommend Rizwan as the white-ball captain of Pakistan, especially after the debacle in New Zealand.

Pakistan lost a T20I series against NZ, 4-1, under the captaincy of Afridi in January 2024.