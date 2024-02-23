Official: Hawk-Eye Admits DRS Mistake Which Cost Islamabad United the Match Against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

Hawk-Eye has confirmed to the Pakistan Cricket Board that it made a human error while declaring Rilee Rossouw not out against Salman Agha in the Quetta Gladiators versus Islamabad United match in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Hawk-Eye admitted that the system had correctly tracked the delivery in question for the Decision Review System (DRS), showing the impact as umpire’s call and wickets as hitting.

However, due to an operator error, incorrect ball tracking data was put on-air, which led to the incorrect call.

Hawk-Eye explained: “Had processes been followed as expected, this (correct ball tracking data) would have been available only a few seconds after the incorrect data was played on broadcast.”

Hawk-Eye is the International Cricket Council’s only approved technology for ball tracking, which was first trialed in 2008 and has since been part of the DRS.

One of the initial controversies related to the technology happened during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, when Sachin Tendulkar was adjudged leg-before-wicket by the on-field umpire.

Once the review was taken, the decision reversed to not-out due to the ball not hitting the wickets.