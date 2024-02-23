Shahid Afridi’s Sarcastic Remark About Shaheen Afridi-Led Lahore Qalandars Goes Viral [Video]

Pakistan’s cricketing superstar, Shahid Afridi, gave a sarcastic remark regarding the performance of Lahore Qalandars while appearing in a private television channel’s program.

While criticizing Lahore Qalandars’s performances in the PSL so far, Afridi said, “Lahore Qalandars have been banged!”

Afridi’s son-in-law, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is the captain of LQ, which adds more insult to the injury.

“They (Lahore) are two-time champions, they can come back,” remarked Afridi about the franchise’s future in PSL 9. He gave the example of the Australian national team and how mentally tough they are.

Afridi claimed, “It’s the role of the management to replicate last year’s performance,” putting the responsibility for the failures upon the shoulders of the team management and the captain.

According to the former start all-rounder, “The team with the best fielding will win PSL.” There has been a massive drop in the quality of fielding in PSL 9.

Lahore Qalandars have lost three consecutive matches, although they are the defending champions. If the losses continue, they will be eliminated in the group stage and the dream of winning three consecutive PSL titles will evade them.

Shaheen got LQ’s captaincy before PSL 7. He led them to PSL 7 and PSL 8 wins.