Multan Sultans Suffer Another Huge Blow as Star Foreign Pacer Ruled Out of PSL 9

Multan Sultans fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of the squad due to a groin injury on Friday after the player had just joined the squad before the Lahore Qalandars match.

Olly Stone played against Islamabad United in the second match where he bowled 3.4 overs and had to be escorted out of the field with the help of team physios forcing Khushdil Shah to complete the over for him.

The English right-arm fast bowler was picked as the replacement of Reece Topley who was ruled out of the squad due to injury and now he has suffered an injury as well which has ruled him out for the entire season. However, the Sultans are expected to apply for his replacement in due course.

Olly Stone has been ruled out of PSL 9 because of an injury to his right groin. Multan Sultans will apply for a replacement in due course #PSL9 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 23, 2024

In July 2023, Olly Stone was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and the player was ruled out of the hundred competition, he missed out on the Ashes series in which he eagerly wanted to represent England.

The 2021 defending champions boast a formidable pace battery in their squad with Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, and David Willey which means they have enough in their bowling ranks for the whole season.

Multan Sultans have won three matches in a row and will look to extend their supreme form against a struggling and out-of-sorts Peshawar Zalmi side to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

