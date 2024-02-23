Peshawar Zalmi’s Daniel Mousley Takes a Stunning Catch [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi fielder, Dan Mousley, took a brilliant catch to dismiss David Willey while Multan Sultans were chasing a 180-run target.

Willey hit leg-spinner, Arif Yaqoob, at the long-on boundary where Mousley was positioned to take the catch. Mousley leaped onto the ball but couldn’t keep himself inside the boundary so he tossed the ball back inside the rope.

Check out the video:

The Englishman then entered the rope again and caught the ball in-air to dismiss Willey for a golden duck.

Multan lost their seventh wicket through this catch; Rizwan got out for a duck earlier in the innings.