PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi’s Daniel Mousley Takes a Stunning Catch [Video]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 23, 2024 | 10:50 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Peshawar Zalmi fielder, Dan Mousley, took a brilliant catch to dismiss David Willey while Multan Sultans were chasing a 180-run target.

ALSO READ

Willey hit leg-spinner, Arif Yaqoob, at the long-on boundary where Mousley was positioned to take the catch. Mousley leaped onto the ball but couldn’t keep himself inside the boundary so he tossed the ball back inside the rope.

Check out the video:

The Englishman then entered the rope again and caught the ball in-air to dismiss Willey for a golden duck.

Multan lost their seventh wicket through this catch; Rizwan got out for a duck earlier in the innings.

 

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>