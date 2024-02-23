Weekly Inflation Records Slight Increase

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended on 22nd February 2024 increased by 0.04 percent due to increase in the prices of tomatoes (22.71 percent), bananas (7.40 percent), diesel (3.02 percent), chicken (1.22 percent) and petrol (1 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 30.68 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 ( 480.00 percent), tomatoes (199.93 percent), chilies powder (81.74 percent), wheat flour (65.29 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), gents sandal (53.37 percent), sugar (50.84 percent), gur (48.96 percent), gur (48.96 percent), salt powdered (39.97 percent), garlic (36.31 percent) energy saver (34.17 percent) and while decrease is observed in the prices of bananas (17.73 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (17.26 percent), mustard oil (15.98 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (13.66 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.02 percent), lpg (9.42 percent) and eggs (5.33 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 8 (15.69 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 315.31 points against 315.18 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-Rs. 22,888 and Rs. 22,889-Rs. 29,517 decreased by 0.08 percent, 0.03 percent, and 0.01 percent respectively while it increased for Rs. 29,518-Rs. 44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 by 0.02 percent and 0.09 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include tomatoes (22.71 percent), bananas (7.40 percent), hi-speed diesel (3.02 percent), chicken (1.22 percent), petrol super (1 percent), sugar (0.87 percent), mutton (0.86 percent), beef with bone (0.74 percent), curd (0.71 percent), pulse moong (0.54 percent), pulse masoor (0.36 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.22 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.20 percent), tea lipton yellow label 190 gm packet each (0.17 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (0.14 percent), georgette (0.14 percent), tea prepared (0.14 percent), energy saver (0.11 percent), gur (0.11 percent), pulse mash (0.09 percent), garlic (0.08 percent), pulse gram (0.07 percent) and milk fresh (0.04 percent).

The items’ prices that decreased during the period review include onions (14.42 percent), eggs (11.19 percent), LPG (1.82 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.75 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.36 percent), mustard oil (0.33 percent), potatoes (0.23 percent) and vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.11 percent).