World’s First ‘Resilient’ SIM That Can Automatically Switch Network Providers is Finally Here

Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 have unveiled the world’s inaugural resilient SIM (rSIM), promising uninterrupted network connectivity for IoT devices and mobile internet users.

This innovative technology, developed in collaboration with global telecommunications giants, autonomously monitors network status and seamlessly switches between providers to minimize disruptions.

With two independent mobile operator profiles stored on a single SIM card, the rSIM ensures continuous connectivity by activating a backup profile during outages, offering a proactive solution for seamless internet access.

Supported by industry-leading partners, this advancement revolutionizes mobile connectivity, addressing critical challenges and setting a new standard for reliability.