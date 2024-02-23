World’s First ‘Resilient’ SIM That Can Automatically Switch Network Providers is Finally Here

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 23, 2024 | 11:51 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 have unveiled the world’s inaugural resilient SIM (rSIM), promising uninterrupted network connectivity for IoT devices and mobile internet users.

This innovative technology, developed in collaboration with global telecommunications giants, autonomously monitors network status and seamlessly switches between providers to minimize disruptions.

ALSO READ

With two independent mobile operator profiles stored on a single SIM card, the rSIM ensures continuous connectivity by activating a backup profile during outages, offering a proactive solution for seamless internet access.

Supported by industry-leading partners, this advancement revolutionizes mobile connectivity, addressing critical challenges and setting a new standard for reliability.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nimra Mehra Named Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for February 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>