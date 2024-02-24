Bezos and Nvidia Team Up With OpenAI to Fund Humanoid Robot Startup

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 24, 2024 | 7:12 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

According to Bloomberg news sources, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, along with Nvidia and other prominent tech players, are funneling investments into Figure AI, a startup specializing in the development of humanoid robots.

The funding round, also supported by OpenAI and Microsoft, is poised to raise approximately $675 million, marking a significant milestone for Figure AI with a pre-money valuation of around $2 billion.

Explore Investments LLC, led by Bezos, has pledged $100 million, with Microsoft contributing $95 million. Additionally, Nvidia and an Amazon-affiliated fund are each injecting $50 million into the venture, according to the report.

ALSO READ

The surge in investments in artificial intelligence startups follows the November 2022 debut of OpenAI’s widely acclaimed chatbot, ChatGPT. Investors are seizing upon this opportunity, betting on the potential for these startups to surpass larger competitors.

According to the report, OpenAI, previously contemplating acquiring Figure, is now investing $5 million in the startup. Among the backers are Intel’s venture capital arm, LG Innotek, Samsung’s investment group, along with venture firms Parkway Venture Capital and Align Ventures.

ALSO READ

Additionally, the startup has garnered investments from ARK Venture Fund, Aliya Capital Partners, and Tamarack, as detailed in the report. While Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Intel refrained from commenting, Figure AI and other entities mentioned in the report did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

ALSO READ

In its inaugural external funding round last year, Sunnyvale, California-based Figure, known for its development of versatile humanoid robots capable of operating across various environments and performing diverse tasks ranging from warehouse duties to retail operations, secured $70 million from investors, spearheaded by Parkway Venture Capital.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Shazia Manzoor’s Bold Prank: Slapping Inappropriate Jokes on Live TV
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>