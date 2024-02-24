Bezos and Nvidia Team Up With OpenAI to Fund Humanoid Robot Startup

According to Bloomberg news sources, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, along with Nvidia and other prominent tech players, are funneling investments into Figure AI, a startup specializing in the development of humanoid robots.

The funding round, also supported by OpenAI and Microsoft, is poised to raise approximately $675 million, marking a significant milestone for Figure AI with a pre-money valuation of around $2 billion.

Explore Investments LLC, led by Bezos, has pledged $100 million, with Microsoft contributing $95 million. Additionally, Nvidia and an Amazon-affiliated fund are each injecting $50 million into the venture, according to the report.

The surge in investments in artificial intelligence startups follows the November 2022 debut of OpenAI’s widely acclaimed chatbot, ChatGPT. Investors are seizing upon this opportunity, betting on the potential for these startups to surpass larger competitors.

According to the report, OpenAI, previously contemplating acquiring Figure, is now investing $5 million in the startup. Among the backers are Intel’s venture capital arm, LG Innotek, Samsung’s investment group, along with venture firms Parkway Venture Capital and Align Ventures.

Additionally, the startup has garnered investments from ARK Venture Fund, Aliya Capital Partners, and Tamarack, as detailed in the report. While Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Intel refrained from commenting, Figure AI and other entities mentioned in the report did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

In its inaugural external funding round last year, Sunnyvale, California-based Figure, known for its development of versatile humanoid robots capable of operating across various environments and performing diverse tasks ranging from warehouse duties to retail operations, secured $70 million from investors, spearheaded by Parkway Venture Capital.