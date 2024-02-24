How To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings in one of the oldest inter-city rivalries within Pakistan.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 is off to a dull start for two-time winners, Lahore Qalandars, as they have lost three consecutive matches. Karachi, on the other hand, have won and lost one match each, with this being their third encounter.

LQ faced criticism at the hands of many ex-cricketers, but they will try to bounce back and answer the critics through their on-field performance.

KK would want to move from 4th to 3rd place after winning the match.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

ALSO READ Points Table As Multan Sultans Win Streak Ends With Peshawar Zalmi Getting First Win

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.