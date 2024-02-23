Points Table As Multan Sultans Win Streak Ends With Peshawar Zalmi Getting First Win

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 5 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi posted 179-8 courtesy short stints from Haseebullah’s 37 (4×4 2×6), Rovman Powell’s 23 (3×4 1×6) and Luke Wood’s 17 (1×4 1×6).

David Willey (4-0-28-2) and Mohammad Ali (4-0-23-2) remained impressive for Multan Sultans.

Sultans were restricted to 174, with Dawid Malan being their highest-scorer. He scored 52 off 25 balls.

Luke Wood was the most successful PZ bowler, his figures read 4-0-13-2.

