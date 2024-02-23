Points Table As Multan Sultans Win Streak Ends With Peshawar Zalmi Getting First Win

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!
Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 5 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Zalmi posted 179-8 courtesy short stints from Haseebullah’s 37 (4×4 2×6), Rovman Powell’s 23 (3×4 1×6) and Luke Wood’s 17 (1×4 1×6).
David Willey (4-0-28-2) and Mohammad Ali (4-0-23-2) remained impressive for Multan Sultans.
Sultans were restricted to 174, with Dawid Malan being their highest-scorer. He scored 52 off 25 balls.
Luke Wood was the most successful PZ bowler, his figures read 4-0-13-2.
|1. Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.812
|2. Quetta Gladiators
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0.686
|3. Islamabad United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.028
|4. Karachi Kings
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.683
|5. Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.732
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.743
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.