Points Table As Multan Sultans Win Streak Ends With Peshawar Zalmi Getting First Win

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 23, 2024 | 11:06 pm

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 5 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi posted 179-8 courtesy short stints from Haseebullah’s 37 (4×4 2×6), Rovman Powell’s 23 (3×4 1×6) and Luke Wood’s 17 (1×4 1×6).

David Willey (4-0-28-2) and Mohammad Ali (4-0-23-2) remained impressive for Multan Sultans.

Sultans were restricted to 174, with Dawid Malan being their highest-scorer. He scored 52 off 25 balls.

Luke Wood was the most successful PZ bowler, his figures read 4-0-13-2.

1.    Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 0.812
2.    Quetta Gladiators 3 3 0 0 6 0.686
3.    Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 2 0.028
4.    Karachi Kings 2 1 1 0 2 -0.683
5.    Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 0 2 -0.732
6.    Lahore Qalandars 3 0 3 0 0 -0.743

Faiz Ahmed

>