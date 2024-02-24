PSL Team Owners Allowed to Sit in Dugout Only After Meeting Certain Conditions

Players contracted to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 have received over 70% of the promised salary while the remaining amount will be given after the completion of the league.

Many players receive an additional daily allowance of $50, which is around Rs. 14,000 in Pakistan’s currency.

Teams qualifying, and getting placed, in the playoffs stage will be paid accordingly.

Team owners are given conditional permission to sit in the dugout area. They will need to inform the organizers in advance, and won’t be able to go anywhere else during the match.

If they leave, they cannot return to the dugout. The owners are also not allowed to carry mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other communication devices.

However, if they sit in a separate designated area for owners, no prior permission is required.

After the completion of the match, team owners can also meet the players in the dressing room.