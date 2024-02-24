Dawid Malan Gives Two Reasons Why Multan Sultans Fell Short Against Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans batter, Dawid Malan, stepped up to answer the journalists’ questions at the post-match press conference after his side lost the PSL 9 match against Peshawar Zalmi by 5 runs.

Answering a question about the reason for the loss, Malan said, “Slightly more extras today, along with some fielding mishaps cost us..” He thought that a 5-run margin was the barest of margins which could’ve been filled through fewer extras or better fielding.

Malan played a crucial knock of 52 runs from 25 balls, but his power-hitting couldn’t help MS win four on the trot.

Peshawar sent their debutant leg-spinner, Arif Yaqoob, to the presser. Although his economy was on the higher side, his 3-wicket over resulted in PZ gaining the upper hand in the death overs.

“I wasn’t trying variations due to the conditions, and my goal was to bowl dot deliveries,” confirmed Arif. His figures read 4-0-43-3 at the end.

Arif made his PSL debut through this encounter: “I played for the first time with such a crowd, and with time, the pressure perished and I started to enjoy.”

The right-arm leggie is one of the not-so-many options PZ has in terms of spinners. After missing out in the initial two matches, Zalmi decided to play him in the third.