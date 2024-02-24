PSL 9 Match 10 Preview: Qalandars Of Lahore Take On Kings Of Karachi

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Lahore Qalandars face Karachi Kings in the 10th match of Pakistan Super League, Season 9, at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match will start at 7:00 PM (Pakistan time).
Despite LQ’s Rassie van der Dussen averaging 70, with a strike rate of 148.94, the side has lost three matches on the trot. Their only shining star has been Jahandad Khan, who is averaging 61 with a strike rate of 234.62 this season. His left-arm fast bowling has been impressive in parts, but he hasn’t picked up his first PSL wicket, although catches have been dropped off his bowling.
Karachi Kings middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, was criticized by analysts for his selfish approach to chasing totals. He has been KK’s consistent run-getter, with a strike-rate of 128.13 this season.
An aging batting order, KK needs to build partnerships at the top if they want to succeed in this tournament. Left-arm quickie, Mir Hamza, impressed the audience out of all the KK resources.
He has picked up 4 wickets in 2 matches, with an average of 14.50 and an economy of 7.25.
Pitch Report:
Gaddafi Stadium is usually a run-fest extravaganza. 80% of the matches, this season, have been won by team’s chasing the total.
Winning the toss and choosing to field first wouldn’t be a surprise to many.
The average 1st innings total, this season, is 176. 196 – chased down by Islamabad United in the inaugural match of PSL 9.
The last match, at Gaddafi Stadium, was a low-scoring thriller, where United scored 138 and it was successfully chased by Quetta Gladiators in the second-last over, albeit by a mere 3 wickets.
Head-to-Head Record:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Lahore Qalandars
|17
|6
|11
|Karachi Kings
|11
|6
Expected Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars:
|Sahibzada Farhan (WK)
|Fakhar Zaman
|Rassie van der Dussen
|Abdullah Shafique
|Sikandar Raza
|Carlos Brathwaite
|Jahandad Khan
|George Linde
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
|Haris Rauf
|Zaman Khan
Karachi Kings:
|Shan Masood (C)
|Mohammad Akhlaq (WK)
|James Vince
|Shoaib Malik
|Kieron Pollard
|Irfan Khan Niazi
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Daniel Sams
|Hasan Ali
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|Mir Hamza
