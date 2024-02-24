Rs. 160 Million Invested in Sindh Games – Really?

An unfortunate incident happened at the ongoing Sindh Games when an athlete had to be rushed to the hospital due to an alarming medical condition, but there was no ambulance available according to the sources present on the scene.

Alarming situation at Sindh Games @murtazawahab1. 16 crore ka budget aur khiladi ko lejane kai liye ambulance tak nahi

Tag Murtaza Wahab to raise voice for athletes#TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/wSniKz8CDl — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) February 24, 2024

According to the online source, the budget for the Games is Rs. 160 million but it’s alarming to see that not even a single ambulance was present.

Sindh Games ki kahani: 16 crore budget par preparations game start hone se 10 minute pehle. Aur condition apkai samne hai track ki@murtazawahab1 #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/pquOEUUZry — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) February 24, 2024

The same source criticized the field which had to host the event as he deemed the field to be not up to the mark.

Other experts said that it’s pointless to organize such events if basic medical facilities can’t be provided. They can cause more harm than good.

Athlete running without shoes in Sindh games , Standard is very low and no proper facilities for athelete , I dont think sports can grow in this way pic.twitter.com/4kvSzggQZs — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) February 23, 2024

An X-user, Huzaifa Khan, shared a video of athletes running without shoes at the Games, while he also said that the standard is very low and proper facilities aren’t being provided.

Such incidents give the audience a view of what the athletes encounter at provincial-level tournaments. Expectations should be kept bare minimum if such events keep on taking place and no improvement is seen.