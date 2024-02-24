Wasim Jr. Names One Player Who Has Completely Changed Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators pacer Muhammad Wasim Jr. has lauded the world-class bowling ability of Muhammad Amir and believes that the left-arm pacer is the reason behind the early success of the ‘Men in Purple’ in PSL 9.

He hailed the immaculate bowling spell of Amir with the new ball and the death overs, stating that he enjoyed bowling in the death overs with him.

In a post-match press conference, Wasim said, “I am enjoying bowing with Mohammad Amir who is a world-class bowler. The way he bowls in the start and then in the death overs I am really enjoying bowling alongside him.”

Wasim Jr. picked up 3-20 against Islamabad United in Lahore. It was a match that displayed the magic of death bowling Gladiators restricted the opposition on a total of 138-9.

Following the appointment of Shane Watson as Head Coach and Shaun Tait as Bowling Coach, Quetta Gladiators have become a formidable force as bowling united and the two lethal combinations of spin duo Abrar Ahmed and Akeal Hossein coupled with death bowling specialists Wasim Jr. and Muhammad Amir has helped the team improve its combination.

The right-arm pacer thanked the team management for their guidance and said that he was enjoying working with both the Aussie coaches who gave them a plan to bowl and hit the right lengths against Islamabad United which resulted in a palpable improvement in his bowling figures.

Speaking on the importance of team combination in franchise cricket, he said, “The way our combination has been formed, it’s very good. Change of captaincy does not matter much; what matters is the team combination and we have a fine combination.”

Quetta Gladiators have now landed in Multan where they will play only one match this season against in-form Multan Sultans who have won three matches out of their opening 4 games. The Gladiators will look to keep their flawless PSL 9 record against the Sultans on their home turf on Sunday.

