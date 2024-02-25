How To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars will face off against Peshawar Zalmi after a thrilling clash last night against their arch-rivals Karachi Kings. The two teams will clash against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

The two-time defending champions are struggling big time this year and it seems like they are replicating their old form of the early PSL years. The Qalandars desperately need a win after they lost 4 matches on the trot after Karachi Kings edged past them with a last-ball narrow victory last night.

ALSO READ Major Scare as Haris Rauf Suffers Injury With T20 World Cup Fast Approaching

Meanwhile Zalmi has looked lackluster with only 1 win in their first three matches. They have the worst run rate in this PSL season which stands at-0.732 at the moment. 2 points on the board for Babar Azam’s men will be crucial to get some momentum this season.

Peshawar Zalmi will aim to get their second victory and climb higher up the standings while Lahore will try to get off the mark with their first win of the season in the fifth game.

ALSO READ Kieron Pollard Takes a Stunning Catch at the Boundary [Video]

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan). The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.