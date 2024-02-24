Major Scare as Haris Rauf Suffers Injury With T20 World Cup Fast Approaching

Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf took a brilliant catch at a dramatic juncture of the game against Karachi Kings.

However, he was taken off the field with his left elbow supported by his shirt acting as a support. Visuals after the catch have struck fear in the hearts of fans of the Pakistan cricket team as they also have the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled in June this year, on their minds.

Although the extent of Haris Rauf’s injury is yet to be determined, the memory of Naseem Shah getting injured before the 2023 World Cup and missing the marquee event still haunts the fans.

Fans can only pray that Haris recovers quickly and comes back firing all cylinders.

As for the game between Lahore vs Karachi, the Kings conquered the Qalandars on the last ball of the game. The entire game was like a pendulum as no one could’ve predicted the winner at any point of the match.

Kings are now 3rd in the standings, but the defending champions are winless so far and remain stuck at the bottom.

