Kieron Pollard Takes a Stunning Catch at the Boundary [Video]

Kieron Pollard took a stunning catch on the boundary showcasing his inhumane abilities as an all-round cricketer in a nerve wrecking clash between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi stadium in the eleventh match of PSL 9.

Jahandad Khan hoisted the ball toward the long-off region where Kieron Pollard was stationed and the West Indies legend took a blinder of a catch to help Karachi get the wicket of dangerous pinch hitter Jahandad Khan. Mir Hamza managed to dismiss the left-handed batter in the 13th over of the first innings.

Lahore have been struggling big time in this PSL season after losing three back-to-back matches in their home ground but so far the Kings are on top of the Qalandars, taking wickets at regular intervals.

Last night Peshawar Zalmi’s Daniel Mousley took a stunning catch while he cordoned the fielding hot spots near the rope against Multan Sultans in the second innings which played a huge role in Zalmi’s victory while defending the total.

Similarly, Jordan Cox came up with a mind-blowing effort against Multan Sultans in the second innings of match day 5 of the PSL.

Kieron Pollard also came up with a match-winning knock against Peshawar Zalmi where he notched up 49* off 21 deliveries, and has been Karachi Kings’ savior this season whenever they need him the most.

Qalandars are searching for their first win of the season against their arch rivals Karachi Kings but they will need a hero to turn things around in this game.

