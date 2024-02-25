Moin Khan, Mohammad Amir and Umar Amin’s Families Harassed During PSL 9 Match in Multan

Family’s of Quetta Gladiators members had to face an unfortunate incident in the PSL 9 match against Multan Sultans when they were removed from their respective sitting box.

Mohammad Amir, Moin Khan, and Umar Amin’s families were forcibly removed from the VIP box at Multan Cricket Stadium, and it is unknown who was behind the planning of this incident.

DC Multan, Rizwan, allegedly mistreated and used foul language against QG member’s families, while the franchise management stated that it was a district administration box, and they were asked to leave.

After the match, Quetta Gladiators’ players and management protested vehemently in front of PCB officials against the unacceptable behavior of DC Multan.

ALSO READ Another Foreign Player Joins Islamabad United Squad

Gladiators have appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab (who also acts as the Chairperson PCB) and the government to take action against the intolerable conduct of DC Multan.

Due to PCB’s intervention, the families were relocated in vehicles and shifted to another suitable environment.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here