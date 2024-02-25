PSL 9 – Match 11: Multan Sultans Remain Top Of The Table After Quetta Falter

Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium to continue their fairytale at home.

At the start of the day, the toss was won by Quetta Gladiators who selected to field first.

Multan Sultans batted first to post a total of 180-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Their innings was majorly powered by South African batter, Reeza Hendricks, who scored a brisk 72 (7×4 4×6) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s half-century at a strike-rate of 121.

Middle-order batter, Tayyab Tahir, played a crucial cameo of 35 runs (4×4 1×6) which boosted the innings during the middle-overs.

Akeal Hossain (4-0-30-1) and PSL debutant Usman Tariq (4-0-27-0) were the pick of the bowlers for the Quetta side. They both remained economical.

Mohammad Amir (4-0-46-2), Abrar Ahmed (4-0-35-1) and Mohammad Wasim (4-0-41-0) remained higher on the economy side. They couldn’t provide the impetus required from international-level bowlers.

Quetta Gladiators innings was restricted to 167-9, with top-order batter Khawaja Nafay being their top run-getter.

QG skipper Rilee Rossouw scored a quickfire 30 (1×4 2×6) but couldn’t help his team win.

MS firing duo, Mohammad Ali (4-1-19-3) and David Willey (4-0-37-3), continued their fine form which helped the team register their 4th win of the season.

MS will get tested when they exit their home ground and head towards other arena’s in the second-leg of PSL 9.

Reeza Hendricks was adjudged as the Player of the Match due to his blistering knock of 72 runs.

