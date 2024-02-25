Another Foreign Player Joins Islamabad United Squad

Legendary Kiwi batter Martin Guptill has joined the Islamabad United squad and has arrived in Lahore for their next match against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

The 37-year-old opening batter has featured for Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators as well in the past and has vast experience in different T20 leagues around the world following his retirement from International cricket in 2022. The Kiwi Legend has remained focused on T20 leagues and still plays for the love of the game.

Guptill was the replacement pick for the United Arab Emirates batter Muhammad Waseem who could not join the squad due to other commitments.

Islamabad United roped in Muhammad Waseem earlier due to his prolific run-scoring ability which he showcased during the ILT20 and the think tank of Islamabad United decided to pick him midway through the season.

Islamabad recently had another addition to the squad after English wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox arrived in Lahore and provided some stellar moments in the PSL with his batting and world class fielding where he plucked out a catch in mid air at the boundary against Multan Sultans and scored 41 runs off 28 balls on a difficult Multan surface.

Alex Hales has also departed the squad on a temporary basis due to personal commitments and he will not be available against Peshawar Zalmi which means Martin Guptill will have a huge role to play in the coming matches.

