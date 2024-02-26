Here’s Why Naseem Shah Did Not Want His Brothers to be Picked by Islamabad United in PSL 9

Islamabad United’s General Manager, Rehan-ul-Haq has revealed that Ubaid Shah and Hunain Shah were included in the team against his will, as he feared nepotism accusations for roping in Naseem Shah’s brothers.

In the ongoing PSL 9, Islamabad United’s pace attack is powered by the Shah brothers – Naseem, Hunain, and Ubaid.

In his recent interview shared on the social media platforms of Islamabad United, Rehan-ul-Haq shared that initially, he hesitated to include Hunain and Ubaid when Naseem, the older brother, was around, to avoid favoritism concerns. Naseem also wanted to avoid any criticism for having his brothers on the team.

However, societal barrier was defeated by strategic arguments as Captain Shadab Khan and Coach Mike Hesson decided to give a chance to the talents of Hunain and Ubaid, going against initial reservations. This turned out to be a smart move, as the Shah brothers, especially the younger ones, have made significant contributions to Islamabad United’s bowling strength.

Reflecting on the decision, Rehan-ul-Haq recognized the importance of the decision, acknowledging the valuable impact the young pacers have had on the team as he extended his apologies to the coach and the captain for initial reluctance.