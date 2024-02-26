Nestlé Commences First Urban Forest Tree Plantation

Nestlé Pakistan has initiated its first tree plantation activity of an urban forest at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. This endeavor, conducted under the Nestlé Cares initiative, aims to contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and achieving a net zero status by 2050.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Aviation Authority, and saw the active participation of numerous Nestlé employees, students from Nestlé for Healthier Kids partner schools, and members of civil society.

Nestlé Cares program, which encourages volunteer work, allows individuals to participate directly or indirectly.

Last year, Nestlé Pakistan made a commitment to plant 100,000 trees by March 2024, and through collaborations with various stakeholders and partners, this commitment has been fulfilled.

Leading the volunteer work, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said: “Forests are the lungs of our planet, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity. However, deforestation and urbanization have led to the loss of green spaces, impacting our environment and the well-being of our communities. It is our responsibility to reverse this trend and create a more sustainable and livable future.”

“We will accomplish this with additional plantation activities in Lahore, Kabirwala and Sheikhupura. Our strategy aims to help restore forests and protect natural habitats while promoting sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, Director Parks & Horticulture Authority said, “A greener Pakistan is in the best interests of everyone and urban forests such as these will help improve the quality of air in the city of Lahore and surrounding areas. I would like to express my gratitude to Nestlé Pakistan and its employees for stepping forward and assisting us.”

Nestlé Pakistan has planned a second tree plantation activity in an urban forest at the Canal-Jalo Park junction. This initiative will involve the planting of an additional 25,000 trees, including species like Arjun, Jaman, Pilkan, and Sukhchain.

Following this, tree plantations are also scheduled to take place in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala.

Nestlé, a global company headquartered in Switzerland, has been operating in Pakistan for over 35 years and is dedicated to creating shared value for communities throughout its value chain. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, which focus on climate action and life on land, respectively.