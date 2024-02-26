Points Table As Peshawar Downs Islamabad In a Thrilling Encounter

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first at Gaddafi Stadium in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League season.

It was a day that made the fans witness a masterful innings of the batting maestro Babar Azam who toyed with bowlers for fun and scored 111 runs off 63 balls while carrying his bat.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers who exhibited great line and length and finished with figures of 2-28 in 4 overs.

Islamabad struggled in the first 10 overs with 73-3 on the scoreboard when Saim Ayub dismissed Agha Salman but a solid partnership between Azam Khan and Colin Munro helped Islamabad steady the ship.

Munro scored his tenth half-century in the Pakistan Super League scoring 52 off 38 balls in the second innings and Azam Khan made 75 runs off only 30 balls while dismantling the bowlers with power and timing. The two made a partnership of 100 runs off just 45 deliveries.

The game changed dramatically in the second last over as Arif Yaqoob produced magic with his spin bowling dismissing four batters in one over and became the first bowler to take a fifer in PSL season 9.

The match ended on a topsy-turvy trajectory and in the last over Salman Irshad defended the total in a nerve-wracking match.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.781 2. Quetta Gladiators 4 3 1 0 6 0.345 3. Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 0 6 -0.285 4. Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 4 -0.420 5. Islamabad United 4 1 3 0 2 -0.082 6. Lahore Qalandars 5 0 5 0 0 -0.5333

