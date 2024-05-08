Dubai Islamic Bank Inks Agreement to Join International Finance Corporation’s Trade Program

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) has signed an Issuing Bank Agreement (IBA) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support international trade in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, IFC will guarantee payment of DIBPL obligations to support their trade finance transactions with tenors of up to one year. This will strengthen DIBPL’s strategic plan to grow its international trade business and enhance correspondent banking relationships focused on international trade within the country.

“This agreement will further streamline and ease the process of trade finance in Pakistan. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan remains committed to supporting businesses focused on international trade and we believe this partnership with IFC will be instrumental in achieving this goal,” said Mr. Junaid Ahmed, CEO of DIPBL.

The agreement falls under IFC’s Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP), which extends and complements the capacity of banks to deliver trade financing by providing risk mitigation in new or challenging markets where trade lines may be constrained.

“Trade is essential for economic growth and a key driver of opportunities for local enterprises. We are pleased to support Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited in its efforts to boost international trade and we believe this partnership will help foster a trade ecosystem in the country that strengthens supply chains, spurs productivity, and creates jobs,” said Momina Aijazuddin, Regional Head for the Financial Institutions Group at IFC.

IFC’s GTFP has been operating in Pakistan since 2005. Pakistan is now one of the top markets for the program with a total GTFP commitments of US$6.6 billion since inception and US$1.4 billion for FY23. With the recent joining of DIPBL, IFC has now 10 partner issuing banks in Pakistan that will benefit from the program.