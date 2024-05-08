LSE Ventures Ltd Withdraws Petition to Merge With Blockchain Company

LSE Ventures Limited (PSX: LSEVL) has withdrawn its petition from Lahore High Court to merge with Digital Custodian Company Limited, the investment company informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

“Due to the need for the fresh valuation for determination of the SWAP ratio, the merger petition through C.M. No. 2/2024 has been withdrawn for the time being with the permission of the Honorable Lahore High Court,” the stock filing stated.

The principal activity of LSE Ventures Limited is to invest in shares, bonds, stocks, units of mutual funds, or any other securities or its related instruments.

Digital Custodian Company Limited offers a digital blockchain platform for fully integrated corporate registry, custodian & trustee functions, and smart contract solutions. It operates the first-ever blockchain-native capital market infrastructure in Pakistan using distributed-ledger capabilities on the concept of decentralized finance (DeFI) built on the Ethereum platform for permission/private Blockchain using Golang language for back-end chain codes.