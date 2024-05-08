LSE Ventures Ltd Withdraws Petition to Merge With Blockchain Company

By ProPK Staff | Published May 8, 2024 | 12:41 pm

LSE Ventures Limited (PSX: LSEVL) has withdrawn its petition from Lahore High Court to merge with Digital Custodian Company Limited, the investment company informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

“Due to the need for the fresh valuation for determination of the SWAP ratio, the merger petition through C.M. No. 2/2024 has been withdrawn for the time being with the permission of the Honorable Lahore High Court,” the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ

The principal activity of LSE Ventures Limited is to invest in shares, bonds, stocks, units of mutual funds, or any other securities or its related instruments.

Digital Custodian Company Limited offers a digital blockchain platform for fully integrated corporate registry, custodian & trustee functions, and smart contract solutions. It operates the first-ever blockchain-native capital market infrastructure in Pakistan using distributed-ledger capabilities on the concept of decentralized finance (DeFI) built on the Ethereum platform for permission/private Blockchain using Golang language for back-end chain codes.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>