Lahore is Getting Hundreds of Electric Buses Soon

In a meeting at the Planning and Development Department, Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was informed of plans to acquire 300 electric buses for Lahore.

In addition to Lahore, 330 electric buses will be introduced in other cities within Punjab. An extensive five-hour session was conducted to review the CM’s Special Projects and initiatives.

The meeting also delved into the possibility of locally producing electric buses. The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Azama Zahid Bukhari, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Sher Ali Gorchani, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar, Aashiq Hussain Karamani, MPA Saniya Aashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Inspector General, Secretaries, and other officials.

It should be recalled that just a few days ago, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that electric buses would soon hit the roads of Lahore. She announced the news at the inauguration ceremony of the remodeling project of the Shahdara Metrobus Station in the provincial capital.