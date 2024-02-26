Xiaomi’s Latest Smartwatches and Tablets Also Go Global Alongside New Flagship

Xiaomi just unveiled the 14 and 14 Ultra flagship to the global market ahead of MWC. Alongside the two smartphones, Xiaomi has also rolled out a list of other gadgets for the global market including the Pad 6S Pro, Watch 2, Watch S3, and Band 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

As the name says, the Pad 6S Pro 12.4 boasts a 12.4-inch display, characterized by its impressive 12-bit color depth, swift 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR certification, promising an immersive multimedia experience. Elevating the audio experience, the tablet is equipped with a six-speaker setup.

Powering this device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering configurations of either 8 GB RAM paired with 256 GB storage or a robust 12 GB RAM with 512 GB storage option, guaranteeing seamless performance and generous storage capacity. Additionally, the tablet houses a substantial 10,000 mAh battery, complemented by rapid 120W fast charging capabilities.

For enhanced functionality, users have the option to connect additional accessories, including the optional keyboard priced at €170 and the stylus available for €100. The tablet itself is priced at €700.

Xiaomi Watch 2

Already spotted in several Amazon listings throughout Europe, the Xiaomi Watch 2 emerges with a price tag of €200, a figure not entirely unexpected. Crafted with an aluminum body, this watch boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating, ensuring durability against the elements. The screen is a 1.43” 466 x 466px AMOLED panel.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 incorporates essential features such as GPS tracking, alongside heart rate and SpO2 monitoring capabilities, catering to fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious users alike. Underneath its exterior lies the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, seamlessly integrating with the Wear OS platform.

Xiaomi Watch S3

Set to debut in global markets, the Xiaomi Watch S3 brings a distinct offering to Xiaomi’s lineup. Although its appearance bears resemblance to Xiaomi Watch 2 and 2 Pro, unlike its counterparts, the Watch S3 operates on the IoT HyperOS platform, foregoing Google’s Wear OS. Consequently, users won’t have access to downloadable apps.

Despite this difference, the Xiaomi Watch S3 maintains its appeal with an impressive 1.43-inch AMOLED display housed within an aluminum body, complemented by a swappable stainless steel bezel. Priced at €150, the Xiaomi Watch S3 should go for sale soon.

Xiaomi Band 8 Pro

Lastly, global markets will soon welcome the Pro edition of Xiaomi’s sought-after Band series device – the Band 8 Pro. Distinguishing itself from its predecessor, the Band 7 Pro, this latest iteration features a larger, brighter, and higher resolution 1.74” AMOLED display. Additionally, it boasts 5 ATM water resistance and promises 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Band 8 Pro introduces upgraded heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors, along with built-in GPS and NFC functionalities, enhancing its utility. This wearable is priced at €70 in the global market.