Arif Yaqoob Joins Elite Club of Bowlers With Five-Wicket Hauls in PSL History

Peshawar Zalmi leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob has now entered an elite club after his five-wicket haul against Islamabad United on Monday, winning the game for his side by 8 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The dramatic penultimate over of Arif Yaqoob turned the game completely as the spinner dominated the proceedings with his controlled line and length which resulted in four wickets during the 19th over.

ALSO READ Rassie van der Dussen Enters Elite PSL Batters Club

Arif Yaqoob has now become the 13th bowler in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to get a 5 wicket haul and he is only the second bowler from Peshawar Zalmi to achieve this feat.

Only Shaheen Shah Afridi has 2 five-wicket hauls in the competition’s history while 11 Pakistani bowlers have registered fifers in the competition with two foreign signings like Ravi Bopara and Rashid Khan are also included in the list.

ALSO READ New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Shahid Khan Afridi was the only Zalmi player apart from Arif Yaqoob who took a five-wicket haul in PSL history.

Here is the list of 5-wicket hauls in PSL history:

Sr. Name Team Date Figures 1 Ravi Bopara Karachi Kings 12 Feb 2016 6/16 2 Shahid Afridi Peshawar Zalmi 14 Feb 2016 5/7 3 Mohammad Sami Islamabad United 20 Feb 2016 5/8 4 Umar Gul Multan Sultans 7 Mar 2018 6/24 5 Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars 9 Mar 2018 5/4 6 Faheem Ashraf Islamabad United 9 Mar 2019 6/19 7 Rashid Khan Lahore Qalandars 10 Jun 2021 5/20 8 Naseem Shah Quetta Gladiators 29 Jan 2022 5/20 9 Shadab Khan Islamabad United 3 Feb 2022 5/28 10 Ihsanullah Multan Sultans 15 Feb 2023 5/12 11 Shaheen Afridi (2) Lahore Qalandars 26 Feb 2023 5/40 12 Abbas Afridi Multan Sultans 11 Mar 2023 5/47 13 Arif Yaqoob Peshawar Zalmi 26 Feb 2024 5/27

The Zalmi leg-spinner was picked up in the silver category of the draft picks in December of last year and has proved to be lethal for Babar Azam’s men as he took three wickets against Multan Sultans in over and a fifer against Islamabad United, winning two matches out of nowhere.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.