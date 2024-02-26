Rassie van der Dussen Enters Elite PSL Batters Club

Rassie van der Dussen has become the tenth foreign player in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to score a ton in the competition as the South African batting maestro achieved the milestone against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi stadium while scoring an unbeaten 104* off 50 deliveries.

A total of 21 batters have scored a ton in Pakistan’s premium cricket league and ten players in that coveted list have been foreigners who have played in the competition.

ALSO READ Renowned English Coach Believes this Pakistani Youngster Will Achieve Greatness Like Babar Azam

List of Players with PSL Centuries:

Year List Of Centurions 2016 Sharjeel Khan 2017 Kamran Akmal 2018 Kamran Akmal 2019 Colin Ingram 2019 Cameron Delport 2020 Kamran Akmal 2020 Rilee Rossouw 2020 Chris Lynn 2021 Sharjeel Khan 2021 Usman Khawaja 2022 Fakhar Zaman 2022 Jason Roy 2022 Harry Brook 2023 Martin Guptill 2023 Rizwan 2023 Babar Azam 2023 Jason Roy 2023 Fakhar Zaman 2023 Rilee Rossouw 2023 Usman Khan 2024 Rassie Van Der Dussen

The list of foreign players includes a vast range of world-class batters like Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Usman Khwaja, Harry Brook, Martin Guptill and U.A.E’s Usman Khan.

Van der Dussen came up with a world-class innings that had flamboyance, technique, and a great sense of game awareness which helped Lahore Qalandars take the run-chase right until the last over but his exquisite knock went in vain as no batter supported him at the other end to take his side over the line.

PSL is known as the league of quality bowlers but in recent years we have seen grand totals and great centuries which has made the league more conducive for the batters.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Young Pacer Opens a ‘World-Class’ Cricket Academy In Swat

Last year, 7 centuries were made in the Pakistan Super League where Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman also chipped in with sensational tons to take the entertainment value in the league to another level.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.