Rassie van der Dussen Enters Elite PSL Batters Club

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 6:28 pm

Rassie van der Dussen has become the tenth foreign player in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to score a ton in the competition as the South African batting maestro achieved the milestone against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi stadium while scoring an unbeaten 104* off 50 deliveries.

A total of 21 batters have scored a ton in Pakistan’s premium cricket league and ten players in that coveted list have been foreigners who have played in the competition.

List of Players with PSL Centuries:

Year List Of Centurions
2016 Sharjeel Khan
2017 Kamran Akmal
2018 Kamran Akmal
2019 Colin Ingram
2019 Cameron Delport
2020 Kamran Akmal
2020 Rilee Rossouw
2020 Chris Lynn
2021 Sharjeel Khan
2021 Usman Khawaja
2022 Fakhar Zaman
2022 Jason Roy
2022 Harry Brook
2023 Martin Guptill
2023 Rizwan
2023 Babar Azam
2023 Jason Roy
2023 Fakhar Zaman
2023 Rilee Rossouw
2023 Usman Khan
2024 Rassie Van Der Dussen

 

The list of foreign players includes a vast range of world-class batters like Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Usman Khwaja, Harry Brook, Martin Guptill and U.A.E’s Usman Khan.

Van der Dussen came up with a world-class innings that had flamboyance, technique, and a great sense of game awareness which helped Lahore Qalandars take the run-chase right until the last over but his exquisite knock went in vain as no batter supported him at the other end to take his side over the line.

PSL is known as the league of quality bowlers but in recent years we have seen grand totals and great centuries which has made the league more conducive for the batters.

Last year, 7 centuries were made in the Pakistan Super League where Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman also chipped in with sensational tons to take the entertainment value in the league to another level.

