Rassie van der Dussen Enters Elite PSL Batters Club

Rassie van der Dussen has become the tenth foreign player in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to score a ton in the competition as the South African batting maestro achieved the milestone against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi stadium while scoring an unbeaten 104* off 50 deliveries.
A total of 21 batters have scored a ton in Pakistan’s premium cricket league and ten players in that coveted list have been foreigners who have played in the competition.
List of Players with PSL Centuries:
|Year
|List Of Centurions
|2016
|Sharjeel Khan
|2017
|Kamran Akmal
|2018
|Kamran Akmal
|2019
|Colin Ingram
|2019
|Cameron Delport
|2020
|Kamran Akmal
|2020
|Rilee Rossouw
|2020
|Chris Lynn
|2021
|Sharjeel Khan
|2021
|Usman Khawaja
|2022
|Fakhar Zaman
|2022
|Jason Roy
|2022
|Harry Brook
|2023
|Martin Guptill
|2023
|Rizwan
|2023
|Babar Azam
|2023
|Jason Roy
|2023
|Fakhar Zaman
|2023
|Rilee Rossouw
|2023
|Usman Khan
|2024
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
The list of foreign players includes a vast range of world-class batters like Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Usman Khwaja, Harry Brook, Martin Guptill and U.A.E’s Usman Khan.
Van der Dussen came up with a world-class innings that had flamboyance, technique, and a great sense of game awareness which helped Lahore Qalandars take the run-chase right until the last over but his exquisite knock went in vain as no batter supported him at the other end to take his side over the line.
PSL is known as the league of quality bowlers but in recent years we have seen grand totals and great centuries which has made the league more conducive for the batters.
Last year, 7 centuries were made in the Pakistan Super League where Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman also chipped in with sensational tons to take the entertainment value in the league to another level.
