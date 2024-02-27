New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Neil Wagner has called time on his illustrious 64-Test career for the Black Caps and will bow out following the Test series against Australia, starting in Wellington on Thursday.

The 37-year-old pace-bowler will not be in the starting XI for the first Test at the Cello Basin Reserve and will be released from the squad ahead of the second Test in Christchurch.

The left-arm pacer debuted for the Kiwis in 2012. Wagner will finish his career fifth on the list of New Zealand’s top Test wicket-takers, with 260 wickets.

Wagner won 32 of his 64 Tests and claimed 143 wickets at an average of 22 in those victories. Born in South Africa, he moved to Dunedin to play domestic cricket for Otago in 2008 before moving north to his current home in Papamoa in 2018 to play for Northern Districts.

Wagner said the decision to retire was not an easy one, but it was clear the time was right to move on.

The Kiwi Test cricketer stated, “It’s been an emotional week, “It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.”

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for the Black Caps and am proud of everything we’ve been able to achieve as a team and I’m looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys,” he concluded.

Wagner was part of the glorious New Zealand Test side that lifted the World Test Championship Mace in 2021.

