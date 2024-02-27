How To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultan PSL 9 Match 14 Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars will clash with Multan Sultans in their 6th match of the ongoing PSL 9 season at the Gaddafi stadium, this will be Lahore’s last home game.

Multan Sultans have had a perfect start to the season with 4 wins in their 5 games at the Multan Cricket stadium and now they will play in their first away match of the season which will be a new challenge for them.

Multan will likely remain unchanged in terms of their playing XI after beating Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs in the last match, it seems likely their bowling unit is in supreme form with Muhammad Ali, Usama Mir and David Willey all featuring in top 5 wicket takers of PSL this season.

Lahore Qalandars on the other hand might chop and change their lineup with 5 defeats in a row after Rassie Van Der Dussen’s century going in vain against Peshawar Zalmi in a runchase.

All their bowlers have underperformed including Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan plus they have not used resources like Sikandar Raza enough to utilize their spin bowling department.

The Qalandars desperately need a win to have any chance of qualifying in the top 4.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan). The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.