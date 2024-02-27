KP Bans Mobile Phone Usage in Schools

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 27, 2024 | 1:51 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

On Monday, the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a formal notification prohibiting the use of mobile phones within classrooms.

As per the notification, district-level education officers have been instructed to rigorously enforce a ban on cell phone usage among teaching staff, non-teaching staff, and students throughout school hours. The directive highlights concerns regarding the detrimental impact of phone usage on students’ academic performance.

Specifically, the directive underscores that mobile phones have the potential to interrupt the learning process and divert students’ attention away from their studies.

ALSO READ

Educational institution heads were instructed to collect mobile phones from staff members at the beginning of the school day, to be returned after school hours. The notification also emphasized that in emergencies, employees could utilize the institution head’s landline or telephone.

ALSO READ
Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Up By 138% in 7 Months of FY24

Additionally, it explicitly stated that no photographs or videos should be taken within school premises without prior authorization from the competent authority. The directive specifies that staff members may only utilize their mobile phones during designated breaks or outside of class hours.

ALSO READ

This initiative by the KP government underscores increasing apprehensions regarding the potential adverse impacts of excessive mobile phone usage on academic achievement and the general welfare of students.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

A Bundle of Joy: Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Anticipate a New Arrival
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>