Official: Fans Rejoice as Pakistan Vs. Jordan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Will Finally be Held in Islamabad

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Pakistan and Jordan will be played in Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium.

The confusion regarding where the match will be held has finally been put to bed, with the kick-off expected to be around 2 PM (Pakistan time).

PFF faced difficulties in hosting the match at night-time due to the non-existence of floodlights at the Jinnah Stadium, but it seems like the authorities have decided to host the match during the day-time in Ramadan.

Both the countries are Muslim-majority states, which indicated to the stakeholders that the match should’ve been held at night-time. The authorities couldn’t fulfill the promise of holding the match at night, which led to the sudden decision.

The World Cup qualification match will take place on March 21. Pakistan trails at the bottom of the group, courtesy of losing consecutive matches against Saudi Arabia, 4-0, and Tajikistan, 6-1.

Jordan recently finished as the runner-up in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Unexpectedly, they reached the Final after defeating heavyweights such as South Korea, Iraq, and Malaysia. They are third in the World Cup qualifier group, after drawing and losing one match each.