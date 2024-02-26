PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistani Origin Footballer Etzaz Hussain Joins Norwegian 1st Division Club

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 3:18 pm

Etzaz Muzafar Hussain has represented the Apollon Limassol football club in Cyprus’ top tier for the past six months and has now signed for Odds BK, a Norwegian club that plays in the Premier division Eliteserien.

His club in Cyprus has played 26 matches in the regular season and he made just 7 appearances since he joined the club in the summer of 2023. Apollon FC finished seventh in the season and right now they are playing in the relegation group of the play-off season considering the Cyprus League also works on the model of Scottish league.

Last month the Norwegian-born Pakistani Etzaz got his passport from the Pakistani embassy in Norway and now he is awaiting his FIFA clearance so that he can represent Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Asian Cup Finalists Jordan.

Back in 2017, the player represented Odds BK on loan from Molde FK and scored 3 goals in 11 appearances for the club. His return from loan resulted in a brilliant comeback and he spent six years at Molde where he played with the likes Erling Haaland and won 7 domestic titles including four league titles and 3 domestic cup titles.

The Ex-Manchester United academy graduate’s return to the premier division of Norway will give Pakistani fans a lot of confidence as he will play in a better league once again with the likes of another Pakistani origin player Ole Saeter who represents Rosenberg in the same league.

Etzaz, 31, is right now in his prime and it will be crucial for the defensive midfielder to play at a top level and highly rated league at this age.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

