PSL 9 – Match 14: Multan Sultans Crush Lahore Qalandars Hopes

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

The toss was won by Multan Sultans who selected to bat first. Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks came out to open the innings with Shaheen Shah Afridi delivering the new ball.

Rizwan went back for a duck after inside edging the fifth ball of the first over. Shaheen’s second over remained costly as he was hit for two boundaries by Hendricks.

George Linde was the next bowler targeted by the fellow South African; he was hit for 11 runs in the fifth over.

The powerplay ended with MS at 53-1, courtesy of Hendricks’s 34-run contribution.

Ninth over brought the second wicket for LQ, as Sikandar Raza-induced edge took the wicket of Hendricks for 40.

The first half of the innings ended with MS at 94-2, with Usman Khan attacking with a 26-ball 45.

Usman lifted his bat for a half-century in the 12th over, at a healthy strike rate of 161.

Keeping a brisk run rate of over 10, Sultans ended up at 151-3 after 15 overs. The strategic timeout was taken after Tayyab Tahir’s wicket fell for 21 in the 15th over.

Iftikhar Ahmed got hit on the head by a bouncer delivered by Shaheen, but he came back to smash two sixes in the same over.

Usman’s incredible knock ended in the last over, when he fell for 96 off Shaheen’s bowling.

Multan’s innings ended at 214-4 with Iftikhar scoring an 18-ball 40.

Shaheen remained the top-performing bowler out of the Lahore lot. His figures read 4-0-39-2.

Qalandar’s innings started with a boundary off the first ball of Khushdil Shah. Sahibzada Farhan continued his brilliant form.

Shahnawaz Dahani was taken to the cleaners by Farhan in the 5th over; he was hit for four boundaries.

Fakhar’s wicket fell for 23 in the final over before the powerplay concluded. His wicket was taken by newcomer Aftab Ibrahim. The powerplay ended with LQ posting 55-1.

The second wicket fell in quick succession, as Farhan’s sweep ended in Aftab’s safe hands.

20-year-old Faisal Akram got the prized wicket of domestic performer Kamran Ghulam when he hit the ball straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. The score stood at 91-3 after 10 overs.

The left-armer got his second wicket in the 12th over, when Sikandar Raza tried to hit outside the park but got hold out at long-on.

Promoted up the order, Shaheen was the next to go. Usama Mir’s leg-spin enticed him to come down the track, and get stumped.

Akram ended his four-over spell with impressive figures of 4-0-25-2.

The ever-dependent Rassie got out for 30 after slogging one to the deep mid-wicket fielder, Mohammad Rizwan (who was in outfield instead of keeping).

Usama Mir got two-in-two in the 15th over after getting the wickets of Linde and Jahandad Khan.

Mir completed his 5-fer after attaining the wicket of Salman Fayyaz. His 6th ended the LQ innings who got out for 154.

Usman Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent batting performance.

