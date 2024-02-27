Babar Azam Credits His Mother For Mesmerizing Century Against Islamabad United

Babar Azam said that his mother’s presence in the stands inspired him to perform well and score a mesmerizing century against Islamabad United.

The batting maestro said that his mother attended his match for the first time and her presence was a source of good luck that he scored a ton against Islamabad at the Gaddafi Stadium.

ALSO READ Muhammad Amir Calls For Action From CM Punjab Over Multan DC’s Misconduct During PSL 9 Match

Peshawar Zalmi skipper scored his 11th T20 century in the fifth match of his PSL 9 campaign and the knock helped his side to claim victory by 8 runs. A win in which Arif Yaqoob’s penultimate over played a huge role in clinching the victory for the Men in Yellow.

The leg-spinner became the only bowler in PSL history to pick up 4 wickets in a single over, finishing his fantastic bowling spell with a fifer.

While talking to the media in a post-match presser, the skipper said, “My mother came to watch for the first time. She’s very happy. She enjoyed it. She always watches at home but she proved to be a source of good luck for me. She came to watch the match and I scored a hundred.”

ALSO READ New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Peshawar Zalmi had a stuttering start to the PSL campaign after they lost their opening matches against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings but they have now rejuvenated with three wins on the bounce and it seems like Babar Azam has found the right team coordination coupled with his form and mother’s good luck charm.

The Yellow Storm is on the rise and Zalmi’s next test will be against a struggling Lahore Qalandars side at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here!