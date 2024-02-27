Muhammad Amir Calls For Action From CM Punjab Over Multan DC’s Misconduct During PSL 9 Match

Mohammad Amir called for action against the Multan Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday over the misconduct he displayed by wrongly using his privileges of power to oust the family of the cricketer from the VIP box after the Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9.

Earlier Mohammad Amir, Moin Khan, and Umar Amin’s families were forcibly removed from the VIP box at Multan Cricket Stadium, and it has been reported that the Multan DC had allegedly ordered the removal of the families from the sitting box.

ALSO READ New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Following the incident the cricketer lashed out at X, “Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action.”

Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action… — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 26, 2024

The cricketer directed his tweet towards the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, so that she could take action on the matter as soon as possible.

ALSO READ Arif Yaqoob Joins Elite Club of Bowlers With Five-Wicket Hauls in PSL History

Mohammad Amir has expressed his agitation with the system of the country and the cricketer feels that his family came under the abuse of power and was mistreated by the authorities in Multan.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner was picked by the Quetta Gladiators in the platinum category and has been impressive with his death bowling in the last overs.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here