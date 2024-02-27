Samsung Finally Unveils Its First Smart Wearable Ring at MWC

After teasing the Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy S24 launch event last month, Samsung has finally unveiled its first smart wearable ring at the MWC 2024 Barcelona event. The announcement reveals the specifications and features of the Galaxy Ring, but nothing about the pricing or availability yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is capable of tracking a user’s heart rate, sleep, and night movement, and can also warn about early signs of sleep apnea. Samsung markets the Galaxy Ring as a companion to a Galaxy Watch, which should allow for even better health and activity tracking throughout the day.

In addition to tracking your daily activity, sleep patterns, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability, it computes a Vitality score which combines all these metrics. Users can establish personalized wellbeing objectives and track their advancement through Booster Cards accessible within the Samsung Health app, providing valuable feedback on their journey to better health.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Feature Biggest Design Change Yet With Larger Cover Screen

The wearable is available in sizes S to XL, which translates to sizes 5 – 13 in the US. The sizes of these rings are labeled on the inside. Departing from the traditional convex appearance seen in the Oura Ring, Samsung’s design showcases a sleek concave shape that tapers towards the center. Users will have the opportunity to select from a trio of color options, including black, silver, and gold.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 Support Pages Already Live, Confirming Imminent Launch

Samsung plans to make the Galaxy Ring compatible with all Android phones soon, but for now, it can only be connected to Galaxy smartphones. Pricing and availability details should be revealed soon enough.