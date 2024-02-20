Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 Support Pages Already Live, Confirming Imminent Launch

It’s been nearly a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy A34 and A54, meaning it’s time to look forward to their successors. While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the Galaxy A35 and A55’s launch date, a new development has hinted at an imminent launch.

The Korean phone maker has just posted support pages for the duo in several European countries. These support pages offer limited information, mainly confirming the existence of 128GB and 256GB variants of the A55. The European variants of the two models bear model numbers SM-A556B and SM-A356B, with some designated as “DS” indicating dual-SIM capability.

Despite the lack of official info, we have leaks shedding light on the upcoming mid-ranger phones. Earlier this month, a new set of official-looking renders showcased what the phone would look like, though the design is no different from previous generations.

This design was also confirmed through live images from TENAA.

Leaks have further suggested that the Exynos 1480 chipset on the Galaxy A55 will come with an AMD GPU, which is something that was limited to flagship Exynos chips in the past. This could mean that the Galaxy A55 will be better at gaming than last year’s model. The Galaxy A35 will stick with the Exynos 1380 instead.

The phones’ official cases as well as their repairability scores have also surfaced online, painting a very detailed picture of what to expect. Now that the support pages are up, we can expect the official launch to take place soon. This would also mean that the teaser campaign is right around the corner, which will share more details about the Galaxy A35 and A55.