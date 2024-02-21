Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Feature Biggest Design Change Yet With Larger Cover Screen

Anticipated to debut alongside the Flip 6 in late July, Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears poised to introduce the most significant design modifications witnessed in recent years. Insights from the reputable insider Ice Universe suggest that the Fold 6 will showcase a notably expanded cover screen, surpassing the dimensions of its predecessors.

While falling short of the Pixel Fold’s breadth, this enhancement promises a departure from the relatively slender screens characteristic of the series thus far.

Addressing a longstanding concern among users of the Galaxy Fold line, this adjustment is poised to alleviate one of the primary sources of dissatisfaction. Moreover, the phone’s redesigned form factor will feature a square shape, characterized by more defined, squared-off corners.

Ice Universe highlights the striking resemblance between the corners of the Fold 6 and those of the Nubia Z60 Ultra, suggesting a near-right angle curvature. Furthermore, mirroring the design of the Nubia Z60 Ultra, the Fold 6’s frame is expected to exhibit a remarkably flat profile.

Nubia Z60 Ultra has the most boxy designs on a phone to date and it also looks similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of dimensions.

Unfortunately, Ice Universe makes no mention of Z Fold 6’s partner, the clamshell foldable Z Flip 6. However, older rumors have pointed out that the Z Flip 6 is going to have a bigger battery than its predecessor and will also come with thinner screen bezels. It may have a bigger cover and foldable displays this year just like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

More details are expected to be uncovered as the launch date draws near. Stay tuned.