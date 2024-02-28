Azam Khan Claims He is the Best Power Hitting Batter in Pakistan

Islamabad United wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has claimed himself as the best power-hitting batter in Pakistan after his heroics against Peshawar Zalmi where he smashed 75 runs off 30 balls at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 25-year-old cricketer has backed himself and said that he is the best middle-order batter in the country. He also pointed out that he is one of the 12 batters in T20s over the last four years who has an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of above 145.00.

Islamabad United’s power hitter said while talking to a social media platform, “There’s no one close to my batting numbers at the No.5 and No.6 positions in Pakistan.”

The list of the twelve batters also includes players like Tim David, Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Harry Brook, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Former Quetta Gladiators player is the son of the legendary cricketer Moin Khan who won the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan.

In the past five years, the cricketer has made three comebacks in the International setup but did not get a prolonged run in Pakistan’s T20 squad to which he expressed great frustration.

“If you give me a long run and I don’t perform, I have no problem if Pakistan drops me. I will try to find a way in by performing in domestic cricket, different leagues” the cricketer concluded.

Azam Khan gave a clear indication that making money will not be a problem for him as he can play in countless T20s around the world but stressed upon the fact that he wants to strive so that he can play for Pakistan.

