Sports Board Holds Kabaddi Championship at Same Football Pitch as Upcoming Pakistan Vs. Jordan FIFA Qualifier

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) conducted the Sarsabz National 43rd Kabaddi Championship 2024 in the Jinnah Stadium football turf on Tuesday, the venue where the Pakistan football team will host Jordan on March 21 for their FIFA World Cup Qualifier home leg match.

Instead of providing the best football facilities for the match against Jordan and installing floodlights to comply with international standards for the match, the PSB is busy with other antics to promote themselves, which includes hosting a Kabaddi match on football turf.

Less than a month to Pakistan vs Jordan at Jinnah Stadium and they've decided to have a Kabbadi Tournament on the very same pitch 🤷🏾‍♂️ "Excitement fills the air" in a mostly empty stadium. https://t.co/Kq1FduFbhC — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) February 28, 2024

This shows the lack of infrastructure for sports in the country and sheds light on why there is a dire need for a proper Sports Ministry in the country which oversees and manages all sporting competitions in the country.

The PSB comes under the jurisdiction of Director General Shoaib Khoso and the venue hosted the matches of the Pakistan football team against Cambodia and Tajikistan during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 1 and Round 2.

Pakistan Football Federation and PSB have had a tussle over the installation of ‘state of the art’ floodlights for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier game against Jordan, but in the last three months both the local bodies have failed to communicate with each other, and get the lights installed on time for the match.

Pakistan Sports Board had given countless assurances in the past to PFF that the lights would be installed in the last week of February. However, the development on the floodlights remains at a standstill, which has forced the Football Federation to convince FIFA to let Pakistan host the match at 2.30 pm during the month of Ramadan.

