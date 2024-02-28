Chairman PTA Addresses Critical Online Safety Issues at Mobile World Congress 2024

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman participated in a panel discussion on ‘Reinforcing Online Safety for Vulnerable Users’ at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Chairman PTA emphasized PTA’s commitment to online safety, particularly for children and young people.

Chairman PTA highlighted the dedicated committee within PTA that is actively working on child online protection in Pakistan; ongoing initiatives and collaborations with both national and international stakeholders, including the development of safety guides.

He said, “Addressing growing digital threats requires a multi-faceted approach: robust legal frameworks, promoting cybersecurity, digital literacy campaigns, effective regulation of online unlawful content, and collaborations among stakeholders”.

The discussion focused on vulnerable groups such as children, and marginalized communities. Recognizing the pervasive nature of online threats, including cyberbullying, misinformation, and exploitation, the session underscored the urgent need for collaborative action and innovative solutions.