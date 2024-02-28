Gold Price in Pakistan Suddenly Drop Below 215,000

The price of gold in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 214,800 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 1,100 per tola to Rs. 214,800 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 944 to Rs. 184,156.

In the international market, spot gold rose higher by 0.17 percent to $2,026.92 per ounce at 4 PM PKT.

Silver was stable. The 24-karat grade stood at Rs. 2,570 per tola and Rs. 2,203.36 per 10-gram.

International spot silver was down 0.55 percent at $22.33.