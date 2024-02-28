Massive Collision Between Shadab Khan and Alex Hales During PSL 9

Shadab Khan and Alex Hales collided with each other while going for a catch on the last ball of the innings following Keiron Pollard’s lofted shot straight down the ground in the ongoing match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the Karachi, National Bank Arena.

However, despite a bad collision, both came out of the dugout unscathed and thankfully seemed fine after the innings break of the match.

The two batters on the crease Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan Niazi accumulated 76 runs to help Islamabad set a total of 165-5. Both the players got 4 runs for their relentless running between the wickets on the last ball despite the collision between Shadab Khan and Alex Hales who are the two main players in Islamabad’s lineup.

Update: Nothing to worry about, both Alex Hales & Shadab Khan are fine and will continue to play. No replacement is done. #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/bbyrSmFa4w — Babar Azam World (@Babarazam958) February 28, 2024

Kieron Pollard impressed once again as he led the partnership alongside Irfan Khan scoring 48 runs off 28 balls with a strike rate of 171.43 on a pitch which was extremely slow and the surface was not conducive for the batters who tried to play their shots through the line.

Islamabad United have lost their last three matches while the Karachi Kings are highflying on confidence with two wins on the bounce in their opening three games of the campaign.

The two time PSL champions are in desperate need of a win right now and they will need their skipper Shadab Khan and destructive opening batter Alex Hales to fire straight away.

