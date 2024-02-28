PSL 9 Match 15 – ‘Munro Show’ Helps Islamabad United Ease Past Karachi Kings

Islamabad United dominated Karachi Kings in an emphatic run-chase against the Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in a game where they desperately needed a win at the Karachi, National Bank Arena.

The two-time Pakistan Super League champions opted to bowl first after winning the toss and used the conditions in Karachi brilliantly.

In form, Keiron Pollard and Irfan Khan Niazi notched up a partnership of 76 runs which brought life into the game after they posted a challenging total of 165-5. Pollard smashed 48 runs off 28 balls showcasing his supreme form while the youngster Irfan Khan supported the Karachi talisman.

Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Salman Ali Agha batted brilliantly as they conceded just 55 runs in 9 overs with a couple of wickets between them, bowling economic spells to make the Kings’ batting lineup stutter throughout the innings.

In the second innings, Colin Munro and Alex Hales thrashed the bowlers all across the park and handed a mammoth opening stand of 108 runs in the 12th over helping their team cruise through with ease in the run-chase.

Colin Munro bamboozled the bowlers with 82 runs off 47 deliveries and went after every bowler who came in front of him and the target, which included 4 sixes and 8 fours.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Mohammad Nawaz tried to take the game down the wire but Munro’s innings on a difficult pitch were too good on the day as they chased in the total in the second last over.

Munro was awarded man of the match for his scintillating innings.

